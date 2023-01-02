Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

