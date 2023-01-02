Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target at $235.75

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

Several research firms recently commented on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($255.32) to €275.00 ($292.55) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTUAY opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

