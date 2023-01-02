Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $34.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.7% in the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 54.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.