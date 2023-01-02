Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.