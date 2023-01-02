Comparing ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) & China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM)

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $36.41 million 0.76 -$5.68 million ($0.33) -2.35 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ENGlobal and China CGame’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China CGame has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -29.34% -46.54% -28.50% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ENGlobal and China CGame, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENGlobal currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 608.31%. Given ENGlobal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENGlobal is more favorable than China CGame.

Summary

China CGame beats ENGlobal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services. It offers conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, construction management, and fabrication services. The Government segment provides design, integration and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and the maintenance of these systems; automated fuel handling systems and maintenance services to military and public sector entities, government agencies, refineries, petrochemical, and process industry; and electrical and instrument installation, technical services, ongoing maintenance, calibration, and repair services. The company serves Fortune 500 companies in the energy industry and the United States government. ENGlobal Corporation company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

