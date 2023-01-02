Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 118.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAR opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.36. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.43 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 195.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

