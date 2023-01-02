Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

PEB opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

