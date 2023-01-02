Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.60 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

