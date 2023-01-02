Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

