Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NYSE NXP opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $16.05.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
