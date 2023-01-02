Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXP opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

