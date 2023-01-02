BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

