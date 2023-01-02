Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €41.00 ($43.62) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($51.60) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

