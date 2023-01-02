Critical Contrast: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) versus L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and L’Oréal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.74 billion 1.17 $1.93 billion N/A N/A L’Oréal $38.20 billion 5.00 $5.44 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 3 5 1 0 1.78 L’Oréal 2 7 3 0 2.08

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential upside of 297.81%. L’Oréal has a consensus price target of $372.89, suggesting a potential upside of 423.39%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Volatility & Risk

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L’Oréal beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brands. Its Beauty Care segment provides hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, third-party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

