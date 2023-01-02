Contrasting OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON 7.09% 8.24% 6.12% DENSO 4.39% 5.62% 3.40%

Risk and Volatility

OMRON has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 1 0 0 2.00 DENSO 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMRON and DENSO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OMRON pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMRON and DENSO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.79 billion 1.47 $546.46 million $2.28 21.16 DENSO $49.13 billion 0.77 $2.35 billion $1.38 17.80

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than OMRON. DENSO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMRON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMRON beats DENSO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies. Its Electronic and Mechanical Components Business provides relays, switches, connectors, sensors, and components/units for amusement equipment. The company's Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business offers terminals and systems, including PV inverters and storage batteries; railway station systems, such as automated ticket gates and ticket vending machines, traffic and road management systems, payment systems, and UPS that protect equipment from unexpected power disruption; a range of solutions comprising software development and maintenance services to support the social infrastructure; and transport management systems and infrastructure monitoring systems. Its Healthcare Business offers blood pressure monitors; nebulizers; electrotherapy TENS devices; digital thermometers; body composition monitors; and other products, such as activity monitors, AEDs, etc. OMRON Corporation has an agreement with JMDC Inc. to jointly develop personalized aggravation and nursing care prevention solutions that support prescription medication treatments and patient lifestyle changes by predicting the risk of the onset of individual patient events. The company was formerly known as OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. and changed its name to OMRON Corporation in January 1990. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, Plasmacluster ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, driver status monitors, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

