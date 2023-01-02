Critical Comparison: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% KLDiscovery -14.49% -70.72% -6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vimeo and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 1 1 0 2.50 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 354.81%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.46 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -5.72 KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.28 -$60.54 million ($1.06) -1.98

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vimeo beats KLDiscovery on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.