Analyzing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Getty Images’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.16 $70.89 million $2.04 22.97 Getty Images N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.89% 14.94% 6.03% Getty Images N/A 55.39% 3.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CBIZ and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67

Getty Images has a consensus target price of 7.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than CBIZ.

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Getty Images on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.