Analysts Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT at $50.80

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Holcim Price Performance

HCMLY opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. Holcim has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

