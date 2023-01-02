Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Price Target at GBX 210

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.53).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 182.10 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.46.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,577.30).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

