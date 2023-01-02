Comparing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 2.87 $103.14 million ($1.56) -100.95 Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 31.18 -$42.04 million ($1.83) -137.64

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -1.90% 6.51% 3.28% Inspire Medical Systems -14.47% -17.52% -14.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

