IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at $982,916.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,153 shares of company stock worth $4,005,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

