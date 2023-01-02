CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. Bank of America reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CNX Resources by 199.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

