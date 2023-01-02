Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) vs. Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Head to Head Contrast

Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sauer Energy and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling $245.30 million 3.09 -$193.00 million ($2.08) -2.39

Profitability

Sauer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling.

This table compares Sauer Energy and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -87.18% -21.92% -5.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sauer Energy and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

