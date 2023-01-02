Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$14.08

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIR shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

BIR opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.10. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

