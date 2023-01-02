Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$32.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.26. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

