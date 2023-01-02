HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at $284,886,677.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HireRight by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HRT opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

