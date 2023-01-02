Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $13.13

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

