China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Up 3.8 %
China Life Insurance stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
About China Life Insurance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.