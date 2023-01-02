Head-To-Head Analysis: Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -4.39 Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 0.94 $34.19 million $0.33 5.98

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% Jaguar Mining 15.83% 11.22% 8.65%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Lithium on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns 100% interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 4,079 acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

