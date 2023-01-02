Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

HOLX stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

