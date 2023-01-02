PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Head-To-Head Comparison

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 164.88 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.36 T2 Biosystems $28.06 million 0.36 -$49.24 million ($16.45) -0.09

Analyst Ratings

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PetVivo and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00

T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,220.42%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than PetVivo.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68% T2 Biosystems -269.09% N/A -132.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PetVivo beats T2 Biosystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance to identify carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

