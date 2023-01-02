Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

