Contrasting NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NewAge and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NewAge alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million ($0.32) 0.00 Kirin $16.60 billion 0.76 $544.09 million $1.27 11.98

This table compares NewAge and Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than NewAge. NewAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NewAge and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAge N/A N/A N/A Kirin 6.67% 10.53% 5.04%

Risk and Volatility

NewAge has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kirin beats NewAge on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAge

(Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Kirin

(Get Rating)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business. The company's products include beer, happo-shu, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks, and sake and other food products; as well as manufacture and supply of Four Roses bourbon; and acts as an insurance agent. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.