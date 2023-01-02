Comparing Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 27.21% 10.87% 1.22% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.90 $60.65 million $5.97 13.37 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

