Head to Head Survey: Standard Lithium (SLI) versus The Competition

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the "Chemicals & allied products" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 843 1418 39 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Standard Lithium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.39% 5.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -14.75 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.00

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

