Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) vs. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Financial Analysis

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $51.74 million 13.14 $9.99 million $0.19 65.58 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 30.30% 3.36% 1.60% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmland Partners and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

