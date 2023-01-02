Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 2,065,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.4 days.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

Get Metro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.