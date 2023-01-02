Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.