Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Rises By 31.7%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,281,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 3,251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,813.0 days.

Mirvac Group Trading Down 12.9 %

OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

