Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Receives $106.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €107.00 ($113.83) price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of DRPRF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 52 week low of $80.49 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.