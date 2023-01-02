GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $40.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

