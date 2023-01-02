NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

NFI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.34 and a twelve month high of C$20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.81.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

