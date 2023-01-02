Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hibbett stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

