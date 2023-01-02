MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $3.19 on Monday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.

