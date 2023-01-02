Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,657,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.