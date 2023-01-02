Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,657,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Nevada Copper Stock Performance
Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
About Nevada Copper
