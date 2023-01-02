Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,502.7 days.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($79.79) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nemetschek from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nemetschek from €69.00 ($73.40) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($77.13) to €61.25 ($65.16) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Nemetschek stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

