Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$56.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.38.

AFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE AFN opened at C$43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$45.94.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.