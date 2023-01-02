The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $11.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Manitowoc by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Manitowoc by 118.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 391,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

