MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MariMed in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About MariMed

MariMed ( OTCMKTS:MRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MariMed had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that MariMed will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.