Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
MSLOY opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
