Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,712,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 1,324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 713.7 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

